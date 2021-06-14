Who can resist a delicious oyster stew? Just try not to spill any of the oyster liquor as you're shucking the oysters—it's a key ingredient for the stew. This recipe is creamy, brothy, and will have you reaching for seconds.
This recipe is by chef Eric Houseknecht of Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/4 Cup celery, diced
- 1/4 Cup yellow onion, diced
- 1/2 Cup dry vermouth
- 1 pint shucked oysters in their liquor
- 1 pint cream
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Oyster crackers for serving, such as Westminster Bakers Co.
Directions
Step 1: In a 2 1/2-quart pot over medium heat, slowly melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add 1/4 cup diced celery and 1/4 cup diced yellow onion and cook until soft.
Step 2: Add 1/2 cup dry vermouth and cook for about 5 minutes, until the alcohol has burned off.
Step 3: Add 1 pint shucked oysters in their liquor, 1 pint cream, 1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme and 1 whole bay leaf. Bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 4: Remove bay leaf and serve with oyster crackers.