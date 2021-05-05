  1. Home
Overnight Breakfast Bowl

May 5, 2021 | 12:24am
Prep ahead for a good start to your day
Overnight oats recipe - yogurt, muesli, fruit in a mason jar
Muesli cereal delivers a great blend of textures in these overnight bowls. Try a combination of frozen diced mango and blueberries here. Mixed berries or cherries would also taste delicious. You can skip the frozen fruit and serve the cereal topped with sliced banana and fresh berries.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 Cup unsweetened coconut milk or skim milk
  • 1 Tablespoon cane syrup, rice syrup, pure maple syrup, agave syrup or honey, to taste
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Pinch salt
  • ½ to 2/3 Cup muesli cereal, such as Bob’s Red Mill, or old-fashioned oats
  • 1 Cup chopped fruit, such as frozen mixed fruit or mixed berries

Directions

Step 1: Mix 1 cup yogurt, ½ cup milk, 1 tablespoon syrup, ½ teaspoon vanilla, ½ teaspoon cinnamon and a pinch of salt in a bowl until smooth. Fold in ½ to ⅔ cup muesli cereal and 1 cup chopped fruit.

Step 2: Spoon mixture into 2 individual covered containers. Refrigerate covered overnight.

