Is your current job just not cutting the mustard? Here’s a new career you’re sure to relish. Oscar Mayer is hiring Hotdoggers – people to drive their famous Wienermobile, and to promote the company’s hot dogs and other products.

“Do you have an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality, and boundless enthusiasm?” the job application asks. “Do you want to represent the Oscar Mayer brand as a goodwill ambassador through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery store and military visits, and charity functions? Do you want to meet and greet people from coast to coast? … If the answer is ‘Yes,’ you could qualify to be an official Oscar Mayer Hotdogger.”

The company is currently accepting applications through Jan. 31 for a one-year position beginning in June. Applicants must have a B.A. or B.S. degree, and the position is “100 percent travel,” with “a company car guaranteed to turn heads.”



Oscar Mayer The Wienermobile is just one of a fleet of wiener vehicles.

There are six different Wienermobiles driving across the U.S. at any given time, Oscar Mayer’s website says, and the 27-foot-long hot-dog shaped car makes even being stuck in traffic a fun ride.

