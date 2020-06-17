  1. Home
Orange Kiss Me Cake

June 17, 2020 | 5:53pm
Pucker up!
Photo courtesy of Pillsbury

This cake, packed wirh fresh orange flavor, crunchy walnuts and chewy raisins, was the grand prize winner of the 1950 Pillsbury Bake-Off. 

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury. 

Ready in
2 h, 15 m
30 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
16
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 orange
  • 1 Cup raisins
  • 1/3 Cup walnuts
  • 2 Cups Pillsbury BEST® all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 2 eggs
  • Reserved 1/3 cup juice
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped walnuts

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour 13x9-inch pan. Squeeze orange, reserving 1/3 cup juice for topping; remove seeds. In blender container, food processor bowl with metal blade or food mill, grind together orange peel and pulp, raisins and 1/3 cup walnuts. Set aside.

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine flour and all remaining cake ingredients at low speed until moistened; beat 3 minutes at medium speed. Stir in orange-raisin mixture. Pour batter into greased and floured pan.

Bake at 350°F. for 35 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Drizzle reserved 1/3 cup orange juice over warm cake in pan.

In small bowl, combine 1/3 cup sugar and cinnamon; mix well. Stir in 1/4 cup walnuts; sprinkle over cake. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled. 

