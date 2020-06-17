Orange Kiss Me Cake

This cake, packed wirh fresh orange flavor, crunchy walnuts and chewy raisins, was the grand prize winner of the 1950 Pillsbury Bake-Off.
Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.
Ingredients
- 1 orange
- 1 Cup raisins
- 1/3 Cup walnuts
- 2 Cups Pillsbury BEST® all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup milk
- 1/2 Cup margarine or butter, softened
- 2 eggs
- Reserved 1/3 cup juice
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped walnuts
Directions
Heat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour 13x9-inch pan. Squeeze orange, reserving 1/3 cup juice for topping; remove seeds. In blender container, food processor bowl with metal blade or food mill, grind together orange peel and pulp, raisins and 1/3 cup walnuts. Set aside.
Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine flour and all remaining cake ingredients at low speed until moistened; beat 3 minutes at medium speed. Stir in orange-raisin mixture. Pour batter into greased and floured pan.
Bake at 350°F. for 35 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Drizzle reserved 1/3 cup orange juice over warm cake in pan.
In small bowl, combine 1/3 cup sugar and cinnamon; mix well. Stir in 1/4 cup walnuts; sprinkle over cake. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.