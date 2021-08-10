Step 1: Pat fish dry with paper towels; place it in a baking dish.

Step 2: Use a four-sided grater to finely grate the 1/2 onion into a mixing bowl.

Step 3: Stir in 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 cloves crushed garlic, 1 teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon of the salt, ½ teaspoon of the turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne. Mix well. Transfer 1 tablespoon of the mixture to a separate bowl; set aside. Smear remaining mixture over all sides of the fish. Let sit at room temperature while the grill heats (maximum 30 minutes) or in the refrigerator for several hours.

Step 4: Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to medium hot. When the grill is hot, heat the grill grate. Alternatively, heat a broiler to high and position the rack so the food will cook 6 inches from heat source.

Step 5: As the grill heats, make the sauce by stirring 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon milk, 2 teaspoons grated ginger, remaining ½ teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric into the reserved 1 tablespoon of marinade. Stir in 2 tablespoons green onions or chives.

Step 6: Put the fish on the grill directly over the heat source, skin side up. (Or on the broiler pan.) Grill, covered, without turning the fish until it releases from the grill grates, about 4 minutes. Use a thin spatula to gently flip the fish fillets. Grill, covered, until flesh almost flakes, 3 to 5 minutes more. Transfer to a platter.

Step 7: Set the flatbreads over the grill grates (or in a toaster); cook turning, until warmed and a bit crisped, about 2 minutes.

Step 8: Top fish with a generous spoonful of the yogurt sauce, tomatoes and avocado. Serve garnished with herbs and lime wedges for squeezing over everything. Pass the grilled bread. For sandwiches the next day, simply break the fish into large chunks and serve tucked inside the pita or piled on top to fold in half to eat.