Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner, chicken is a delicious ingredient that can be used to make lots of amazing dishes. However, it can take a lot of work to cook chicken perfectly. That’s where a quality slow cooker comes in handy.

Chicken Recipes for Busy Weeknights

Slow cookers can deliver maximum flavor with minimum effort, such as with this simple chicken slow cooker recipe that only requires five minutes of prep time. This balsamic chicken is a simple and elegant dish that makes for a satisying dinner when served with rice. This recipe is among the best slow cooker chicken dishes that you can make.

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken with Peppers and Onions

Ingredients:

1 package Perdue Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 large onion, sliced

1/2 cup honey

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 cups cooked rice, for serving

Directions:

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Place the chicken in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add in the sliced bell peppers and onion.

In a large measuring cup, stir together the balsamic vinegar, honey, soy sauce, garlic and red pepper flakes until well-blended. Pour over the chicken, peppers and onion.

Cover and cook for 4 hours on high heat or 8 hours on low heat until chicken is done and vegetables are tender. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170 degrees F. Remove chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice into serving pieces.

To serve, place a half cup of rice in a shallow bowl. Top with chicken and surround with peppers and onion. Pour the balsamic sauce over the chicken.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue.