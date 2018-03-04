A UK man has become a reluctant local celebrity after a face that he says looks suspiciously like his started appearing on Pizza Hut’s delivery boxes. Now he says he suspects the chain got a photo of him while he was eating pizza and used it for their boxes without his permission. Pizza Hut says that’s not him in the picture. More on Pizza Domino’s Is Testing Self-Driving Delivery Vehicles in Miami

Olive Garden’s Newest Food Hybrid Is a Pizza Bowl Full of Meatballs and Cheese

Ina Garten Says This Brussels Sprout-Topped Pizza Might Be Her Favorite Ever

This German Man Is Pretty Annoyed That Someone Keeps Anonymously Sending Him Pizzas

According to The Daily Mail, 39-year-old Nick Richardson from Redditch, Worcestershire, says he found out about the pizza box when a friend texted him a photo and said, “Why are you on my pizza box?”

The box is reportedly one of five designs being used by Pizza Hut in the UK. It features a short-haired man in a crew-neck T-shirt eating a big slice of pizza. The man in the picture is also wearing a ring on his pizza-eating hand.

Richardson says his friends and even his family members say the man on the pizza box looks just like him. Richardson also has short hair and a ring.

Is this the same man?? Worcestershire man Nick Richardson says he's found his picture on a pizza box but Pizza Hut deny it! @bbchw pic.twitter.com/7YyBU6sEcR — BBC Georgey Tonight (@GeorgeyTonight) February 22, 2018

“I think it's me, my mum thinks it's me, my friends think it's me and my brother thinks it's me. I can't see how it's not me,” he told The Daily Mail.

Richardson says he ate at a Pizza Hut with his son last August, and says the photo must have come from that visit. He also says he never gave Pizza Hut permission to use his photo or likeness.

Pizza Hut says the people on the boxes are Pizza Hut employees who gave permission for their photos to be used, and that the man in the photo is not Nick Richardson at all. For more unexpected food conflicts, check out these 10 wild chef feuds.