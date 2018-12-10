Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went all out for their recent nuptials, including having an 18-foot wedding cake in the shape of a building for their wedding, as reported by Bravo. Yes, you read that right: 18 feet tall! Jonas reportedly had chefs flown in from Kuwait and Dubai to Jodhpur, India, where the ceremony took place, to make the elaborate concoction. And we thought Princess Eugenie’s five-tier royal wedding cake, which took 400 eggs to make, was over-the-top!

It goes without saying that you can’t cut a wedding cake that big with a regular knife…so the couple used a sword. Take a look:

The gigantic wedding cake for the pop singer and the “Quantico” actress did not go unnoticed on social media. Naturally, their size of their cake spawned plenty of humorous memes, as reported by Times Now.

I wonder if I can rent out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding cake on AirBnB.



JK! As if I could afford a night's stay in that house. pic.twitter.com/ywHn58bWZP — Hanna "Noble Warrior Hero" Flint (@HannaFlint) December 4, 2018

The celebrity couple’s lavish Christian ceremony — a Hindu ceremony was held the following day — was officiated by Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr., a pastor, and attended by 225 guests, including Nick’s famous brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie, according to People. Champagne was served along with the glamorous dessert.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Chopra has a sweet tooth. She told Elle in 2017, “I love ice cream on the beach.” (Who wouldn’t?)

