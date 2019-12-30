Yoplait is launching a new yogurt, and it's super simple. The aptly named “Just 3” yogurt is made with just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit and cane sugar. So far, it comes in four flavors including mixed berry (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries), raspberry, strawberry and tropical (mango, pineapple, passion fruit and banana).

According to the nutrition label on Just 3, the ingredients for mixed berry are as follows: yogurt (cultured grade A milk, cultured grade A cream), strawberries, cane sugar, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. It has 180 calories, 9 grams of fat, 35 milligrams of cholesterol, 65 milligrams of sodium, 19 grams of carbohydrates, 16 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per container.

Now, here are the ingredients for original mixed berry Yoplait: cultured pasteurized grade A reduced-fat milk, sugar, blueberries, modified corn starch, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, kosher gelatin, pectin, natural flavor, vitamin A acetate and vitamin D3. It has 150 calories, 2 grams of fat, 5 milligrams of cholesterol, 90 milligrams of sodium, 28 grams of carbohydrates, 20 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein.

Both types have the same amount of calcium and potassium, but the original variety also has vitamin D and vitamin A. And with all that in mind, it’s of note to mention that the original containers are 1 ounce bigger (6 ounces versus 5).

Just 3 isn’t widely available just yet, but a quick search on the product locator page indicates that it is in stock at Shoprite stores in the New York tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut). If you’re elsewhere, throw your zip code in on that page to find whether Just 3 is at the best grocery store near you.