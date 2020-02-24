Wendy’s Cod Sandwich Is Back in Time for Lent

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. On Fridays during the six-week-long observance, some people don’t eat meat, but they do eat fish, which takes a lot of options off the table at the drive-thru. Luckily for Wendy’s fans, the wild-caught North Pacific cod sandwich is back.

This fan-favorite fish sandwich features a filet of wild-caught North Pacific cod in crunchy panko breading, topped with creamy dill tartar sauce, dill pickle slices and lettuce on a soft toasted bun. It has 440 calories and 16 grams of protein. In comparison, the beloved Baconator has 920 calories and 57 grams of protein.

Fans can get the limited-time-only fish sandwich now through early April for $3.99 a pop (though price and participation may vary by location). No Wendy’s near you? No problem. Get your fish fix from America’s 35 best seafood shacks.