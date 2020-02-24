wendys cod sandwich
Courtesy of Wendy's
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Wendy’s Cod Sandwich Is Back in Time for Lent

February 24, 2020
By
It's available through early April
wendys cod sandwich
Courtesy of Wendy's

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. On Fridays during the six-week-long observance, some people don’t eat meat, but they do eat fish, which takes a lot of options off the table at the drive-thru. Luckily for Wendy’s fans, the wild-caught North Pacific cod sandwich is back.

The Most Famous Fast Food Menu Items of All Time

This fan-favorite fish sandwich features a filet of wild-caught North Pacific cod in crunchy panko breading, topped with creamy dill tartar sauce, dill pickle slices and lettuce on a soft toasted bun. It has 440 calories and 16 grams of protein. In comparison, the beloved Baconator has 920 calories and 57 grams of protein.

Related
How Fast Food Has Changed Since You Were in High School20 Things You Didn't Know About French FriesThe 101 Best Burgers in America

Fans can get the limited-time-only fish sandwich now through early April for $3.99 a pop (though price and participation may vary by location). No Wendy’s near you? No problem. Get your fish fix from America’s 35 best seafood shacks.

The 20 Most Over-the-Top Fast Food Menu Items of All Time