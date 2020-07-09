Breakfast may be hectic if you’re working from home with kids, or it may not happen at all if you’re using the extra time to get a good night’s sleep. If you don't have the time to make a delicious egg dish or even pour a bowl of cereal in 2020, chances are you're turning to takeout to start your day off right.

So perhaps time is the reason this year’s most popular breakfast item isn't just a to-go cup of coffee and a smashed granola bar you found in your bag while commuting to work. Instead, the most popular breakfast of 2020 has been acai bowls, according to GrubHub’s State of the Plate report.

The Instagram-worthy breakfast bowls are up 359% in popularity compared to the same time last year. #SelfIsolationBreakfast.

Interestingly, last year’s No. 1 breakfast item — the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich — didn’t even make the top five this year, perhaps because its portability isn't needed during work from home.

What is trending? Beyond acai bowls, chorizo burritos are 270% more popular, potato pancakes are 259%, shrimp and grits rose 179% and vegetable wraps are 112% more popular.

GrubHub based their findings on trends from the more than half a million orders per day from Jan. 1, 2020 to June 20, 2020, compared to the same dates from 2019.

While the foods listed above were the most popular breakfast items, one breakfast food made the list for the most popular food across the board. At 205% more popular than last year, cinnamon rolls were the sixth most popular food item for 2020 — not surprising, given they’re one of the most iconic breakfast foods in America.