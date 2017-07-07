Man Reports Woman to Police for Her Chocolate and Cheese Snack

Have you ever witnessed a food combination so criminal that you had to report it to the police?
One London woman, referred to as Houda on Twitter, posted a picture of her “amazing” snack, which featured chocolate spread and cheese on toast.
Twitter users were compelled to disagree with Houda on her interesting food choice.
One Twitter user even called for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to unleash one of his infamous kitchen rants on the “invention.”
But one man from Scotland, Jack Young, took it one step further and alerted the Scotland police via Twitter.
The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 5,000 retweets and 21,000 likes, significantly more than the tweet of the chocolate and cheese toast itself.
To read about weird food combinations that sound gross but taste amazing, click here.
