Man Loses 40 Pounds Going to Disneyland Every Day

At the age of 44, Jeff Reitz still believes in the magic of Disney, having gone to the theme park almost every day since 2012 and documenting his experience on his Instagram account Disney366. Despite the sugary foods you can find at Disney (like the lightsaber churros and Dole Whip cotton candy), Reitz managed to actually lose weight using his expertise in all things Disney.

Using an annual pass, Reitz has been able to learn the ins and outs of Disney’s food scene, including the best hacks and secret menu options.

A post shared by Jeff Reitz (@disney366_) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:04am PST

According to Delish, one of Reitz’s favorite treats is ice cream nachos at Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland, which is an off-menu treat that was created for Mickey’s Halloween party in 2014. The dessert is made of a crushed waffle cone, three to four scoops of ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and three cherries. The end result is ice cream nachos in the shape of Mickey’s face.

A post shared by Jeff Reitz (@disney366_) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Another pro tip from the ultimate Disney fan is to opt out of Mickey face pretzels.

“Get the Bavarian-style from Sonoma Terrace Beer Garden that's almost twice the size but only costs 25 cents more,” Reitz told Delish.

After endless ice cream nachos and pretzels, Reitz credits his weight loss to walking around the theme park and using a pedometer to track the process.

“I enjoy the park and walking around every day,” Reitz said. “I'm always meeting new people and characters and cast members.”

To read about 10 unbelievably weird facts about Disney parks, click here.