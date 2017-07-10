Fire Destroys Part of London’s Camden Lock Market

On Sunday evening just before midnight, a building in North London — the famous Camden Lock Market — caught fire, bringing 70 firefighters and 10 fire trucks to the scene to battle the flames for hours.
According to the London Fire Brigade, three floors and the roof were damaged by the fire, affecting different businesses and market stalls located in the building. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
“Crews worked hard to get the fire under control and to stop it from spreading to neighboring buildings,” David Reid, station manager of the London Fire Brigade, said in a statement.
The Camden Lock Market is a major tourist spot in London, attracting 28 million visitors to the shopping, food, and entertainment hub every year, according to the market website.
A small section of the market will be closed off to the public due to the fire, but the rest of the market will be open and operating as usual as of July 10, the market said in a statement.
The incident follows less than a month after the Grenfell Tower fire, after which locals and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver gathered to aid victims of the fire by providing food, shelter, and water.
