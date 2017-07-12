Australian McDonald’s Bans Kids in Uniform During School Hours

A McDonald’s in Queensland, Australia, has put its foot down on kids making fast-food runs during the school day by denying service to students in uniform.

Management at the McDonald’s location in the suburb of Elanora has posted a sign stating that students won’t be served during school hours, The (Brisbane) Courier Mail reported.

“Attention school students,” the sign read. “Any student in school uniform will not be served between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

According to the sign, the decision to not serve students comes from a request made by schools.

McDonald’s and school principals have yet to comment on the informal announcement.

A spokesman from the Department of Education and Training told The Courier Mail that schools have been trying to boost student attendance rates with the help of the community, and local businesses are discouraging students in uniform from visiting during school hours.

“It is important for students to attend school every day to make the most of their education and parents have a legal responsibility to send their children to school,” the spokesman said.

