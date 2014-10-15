Teal Pumpkins Keep Kids with Allergies Out of Danger

Make trick-or-treating less scary for kids with allergies this Halloween by participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project. The project, which was created by the Food Allergy Research & Education foundation, is encouraging households to paint a pumpkin teal and place it on their front porch, indicating that the house is giving out non-food items like small toys, stickers, and crayons so that kids with milk, nut, soy, and wheat allergies will be able to enjoy Halloween without fear of accidentally triggering an allergic reaction and a trip to the emergency room.

The project may have more of an impact than you think, considering the fact that 1 in 13 children now have allergies. That’s an average two kids in every elementary school class.

“We are thrilled to see so many people embracing the Teal Pumpkin Project as a way to ensure kids with food allergies can enjoy a safe, fun Halloween experience just like their friends," said Veronica LaFemina, spokeswoman for Food Allergy Research & Education in a statement.

To get started, you can buy yourself some teal paint, or print out this flyer to let parents know that you will be handing out non-edibles or allergen-free treats to little monsters on Halloween.

Joanna Fantozzi is an Associate Editor with The Daily Meal. Follow her on Twitter @JoannaFantozzi