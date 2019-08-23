Target is getting into the wellness space with a new line of better-for-you groceries called Good & Gather. The retailer will launch 650 products to stores across the U.S. starting September 15, and more than 2,000 in total will be available by late 2020.

So what can you expect? Everyday staples such as milk, eggs and meat, and trendy creations like heat-and-serve roasted poblano mac and cheese, beet hummus, an avocado toast salad kit and more.

“It’s all the good stuff you love without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup,” Target said in a release. Food scientists and culinary experts who developed the recipes put each one through “rigorous” testing in order to decide which ones made the cut, and the company is so confident in the results that each item comes with a money-back guarantee.



Courtesy of Target

“Our guests are incredibly busy and want great-tasting food they can feel good about feeding their families,” Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president of food and beverage at Target, said in a statement. “We saw this as a huge opportunity for Target to help. So our team got to work on our most ambitious food undertaking yet, reimagining our owned food brands to serve up convenient, affordable options that do not cut corners on quality or taste.”

Good & Gather is slated to become Target’s flagship in-house food brand, and will include kids, organic, seasonal and premium products. As a result, the superstore will phase out its Archer Farms and Simply Balanced brands, and reduce its Market Pantry line. Customer favorites from those lines will be reformulated and added to the Good & Gather brand. With this move, Target appears to be positioning itself to be up there with America’s best supermarkets.