Taco Bell is the gift that keeps on giving. For a limited time only starting the day after Christmas, the fast food chain is bringing back one of its most popular value menu items of all time: The Double Stacked Taco. This time around it comes in three flavors — Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch — for just $1 each.

The Double Stacked Taco, which first launched in 2016, comes with not one, but two tortillas (one soft, one hard) held together by a layer of melty cheese. Seasoned beef, lettuce, shredded cheese and your choice of sauce fill the inside. If you need something a little extra, you can also order it as part of a $5 box, which comes with a Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco and medium soft drink.



Courtesy of Taco Bell

On top of that, Taco Bell is staying true to its promise of bringing more munchies to the dollar menu. Come Dec. 26, customers can order the following for just a buck:

Double Stacked Taco (Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch)

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt

Cheesy Roll-Up

Cinnamon Twists

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Cinnabon Delights two-pack

Grilled Breakfast Burrito (sausage, bacon or potato)

Breakfast Soft Taco (sausage or bacon)

Sausage Flatbread Quesadilla

Hash brown

Mini Skillet Bowl

Mountain Dew Kickstart

That’s a solid 21 options for you to "live mas" for less. On the total opposite end of the spectrum, some people (not us) shell out hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars for the world's most expensive nachos, burgers and other "cheap" eats.