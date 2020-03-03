The only thing better than a sub sandwich — or grinder, hoagie, hero, what have you — is getting another one for free. And for a limited time only at participating Subway restaurants in the U.S., you can get two-for-one footlongs.

Here’s the fine print, however: You can’t score this promotion in person. To make all of your BOGO dreams come true, you have to place the order online or via the Subway mobile app. So if you’re planning on splitting the deal with a friend or coworker, congregate beforehand, open a new browser tab and get the job done.

You don’t have to get two of the same subs, either. The deal is good for one free footlong of equal or lesser value. So if you want Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki and your buddy wants a BMT, you’re good to go. You could even swap six inches for ultimate variety.

It’s unclear how long this promotion will last, but it’s definitely for a limited time only, so act fast. If you want a discount after that, you’ll have to sign up for Subway’s weekly coupons, which the chain sends directly to your phone. If you didn’t know that, then you probably didn’t know these things about Subway either.