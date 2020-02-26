Starbucks first launched nitro cold brew in 2016. The drink, which was originally only available in major cities, infuses regular cold brew with nitrogen, which gives it a creamy, cascading texture similar to Guinness. By the end of 2019, it was rolled out nationwide. Now, it’s coming to a grocery store near you.

Ready-to-drink nitro cold brew currently comes in three flavors — black, dark caramel and vanilla sweet cream — for a suggested retail price of $3.99 at convenience stores and gas stations, and $3.49 at grocery stores.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, caffeine amounts vary by coffee growing season and manufacturing variability, but you can expect the black and dark caramel flavors to have about 155 milligrams per 9.6-ounce serving. Vanilla sweet cream has slightly less, ringing in at 110 milligrams of caffeine.

In celebration of the launch, Starbucks started giving away a limited number of velour track jackets at NitroGiveaway.com at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Cold brew is different from iced coffee, which is just hot coffee that’s been chilled down. Cold brew is steeped with cool water for hours. It’s naturally sweeter and smoother, and typically has more caffeine. Adding nitrogen gives it a smoother mouthfeel. If you’re not a connoisseur, different coffee drinks can be confusing, so we broke it down for you.