During the pandemic, more people have been using the drive-thru for fast food as opposed to stopping in for takeout. Shake Shack does not have any drive-thru lanes. For that, it’ll take longer for the company to rebound from business loss caused by coronavirus. A new report shows that the chain will implement new digital-friendly ordering methods and a limited menu.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Shake Shack is currently offering a limited menu that does not include cult-favorite menu items including Chicago-style hot dogs and concretes in most restaurants. New locations will not be selling Chick’n Bites.

Furthermore, customers won’t be seeing limited-time offerings for a little while, though Shake Shack will continue to develop new products at its Innovation Kitchen. The company is currently testing a veggie burger in New York City and New Jersey. When dining rooms reopen, customers could see Hot Chick’n Bites too.

In addition to a slimmed-down menu, Shake Shacks of the future may look different. The chain is developing new stores and modifying others to include drive-up lanes designed for pickup digital orders. Similar to Starbucks and Chipotle, some locations will have walk-up windows.

The chain will also continue to install kiosks, though customers may not want to touch them given the health concern.

