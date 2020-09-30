When you were a kid, your parents might have given you an advent calendar to count down the days until Christmas. Behind every door was a puny piece of chocolate that probably didn’t taste all that great, but gave you joy anyway. As adults, we channel this nostalgic tradition with other types of advent calendars. More specifically, ones filled with wine — and Sam’s Club just dropped one.

Reminiscent of Aldi's cult favorite calendar, Sam’s Club’s 12 Days of Wine Calendar contains 12 different 187-milliliter bottles, all of which contain wine from California. Varietals in the pack include cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, cabernet-syrah blend, red blend, cabernet-merlot blend, pinot noir, pinot grigio, sweet riesling, sauvignon blanc, merlot and rosé. The box and bottles are adorned with cheerful ugly sweaters.

The festive pack of mini grapey libations can be yours for $37.98 at your local Sam’s Club. If you’re not quite ready to get into the holiday spirit just yet, hold onto autumn with these pumpkin cocktails perfect for fall.