Pop-Tart purists, you might want to sit down for this one. Kellogg’s is launching a pretzel-coated version of the iconic toaster pastry. Depending on who you are as a person, this could either sound really good or really bad. Believe it or not, it’s actually somewhere in the middle. Pretzel Pop-Tarts taste just like the regular ones.

Thanks to our friends at Kellogg’s, Daily Meal editors tasted the new product before its official launch in January. Once on shelves, it’ll be available in two flavors: cinnamon sugar and chocolate. The outside of this classic snack has a hard pretzel shell — or it looks hard, at least. There’s no crunch at all. We tried them untoasted and toasted. The texture is no different than the standard toaster pastry.

It doesn’t even taste like a pretzel, but it does smell like one. The salt-like stuff on the outside is actually sugar, which is fine, but if you’re expecting traditional seasoning, you won’t find it here. Long story short: If you closed your eyes and bit into this, you would have absolutely no idea it was supposed to be pretzel.



Taylor Rock/The Daily Meal

The cinnamon sugar flavor is better than the chocolate by leaps and bounds. It tastes just like the regular cinnamon sugar Pop-Tart, which is a fan-favorite in our office. The chocolate variety tastes like someone slathered Hershey’s syrup between two pastry slabs and called it a day. It’s fine if you like artificial-tasting chocolate, but it’s nothing to write home about.

Try it for yourself this January, when Pop-Tarts Pretzel hits retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.49 per eight-count box. If you're more of a "if it's not broken, don't fix it" type of cat, stick to the classics with these snack foods that have been around for more than 100 years.