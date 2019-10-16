Pillsbury’s limited-edition winter shape sugar cookies are back on grocery store shelves. The tiny disc-shaped dessert is available year-round with a rotating cast of characters from pumpkins to bunnies, but since the holidays are on the horizon, a festive cold-weather lineup is upon us.

While there are no new designs this year, amateur bakers can look forward to colorful imprints of a reindeer, Christmas tree, snowman (kind of looks like Frosty) and an elf, inspired by Will Ferrell’s movie that came out 16 years ago.

Each package contains 24 pre-cut and ready-to-bake cookies that are 55 calories a pop, which really isn't all that bad. Consumers can get them now through December at major grocery retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Ahold, Delhaize, Albertsons, Safeway, Target and Supervalu for a suggested retail price of $2.50.





Making these popular treats is much easier than starting from scratch. Once the oven is preheated, all you have to do is break them apart and pop them in the oven for 11 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. We personally like to leave them a little undercooked because soft cookies are objectively better than crispy ones. These would definitely work in a crunch for a cookie swap, but if you want to get down and doughy with the homemade stuff, here are Christmas cookie recipes that are better than Grandma's.