It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas. It’s National Doughnut Day. The sweet holiday was created by the Salvation Army in 1938, and this year it lands on June 5. To celebrate, shops including Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ and LaMar's are offering special deals on the ring-shaped pastry.

Easy Dessert Recipes You Can Make With 5 Ingredients or Fewer

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is extending National Doughnut Day into National Doughnut Week. Fans can stop by shops across the U.S. for one free doughnut of their choice from June 1 through June 5. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering customers a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at restaurants nationwide while supplies last on doughnut day, June 5. Additionally, people can enter to win a year’s worth of free doughnuts by commenting their favorite Dunkin’ doughnut variety and tagging two friends on Dunkin’s #DonutPartySweepstakes Instagram post June 3 through June 5.

Duck Donuts

All registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive a free cinnamon sugar doughnut offer redeemable June 5 through June 7. If you aren’t a member, you can download and register on the Duck Donuts Rewards app before June 4, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Shipley Do-Nuts

From 5 a.m. to noon on June 5, guests can enjoy a free glazed doughnut with any purchase at participating locations while supplies last.

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee

Get one free doughnut at LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee on June 5. Separately, to say thank you to frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, you can nominate your favorite community hero for a chance to win a year’s worth of doughnuts. Submit a nomination by clicking here.

Da Vinci’s Donuts

On June 5 through 7, Da Vinci’s is offering a free doughnut or doughnut card to redeem at a later date. This promotion excludes gluten free items.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

Chicago-based bakery Stan’s is giving away one free glazed cake doughnut with any purchase June 5 through June 7.

While some states are letting up on coronavirus restrictions, others aren't, so make sure you call ahead to make sure your local shop is open. And if you want the best of the best regardless of whether it's complimentary or not, here's where to find the best doughnuts in every state.