McDonald’s online shop has a new rotation of swag inspired by one of the most beloved fast food menu items of all time: the Quarter Pounder. The burgerlicious line of limited-edition merchandise features couples mittens (so you hold hands with your chicky nuggie when it’s cold), a 14-karat locket with four pictures of your crush (a Quarter Pounder), and Quarter Pounder-scented candles.

20 Things You Didn't Know About French Fries

You read that right. Quarter Pounder-scented candles.

First introduced in 1971, the burger features a quarter-pound of beef, slivered onions, pickle chips, ketchup and two slices of American cheese on a sesame seed bun. The $35 multi-pack ties those flavors together in six candles that smell just like each ingredient. For the full effect, it’s recommended that you burn them together, but if one day you just want your room to smell like onions, you can light that wick solo.



Courtesy of McDonald's

Other Quarter Pounder products launching on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com include a 2020 calendar, a fan club T-shirt, an "I'd rather be eating a Quarter Pounder with cheese" sticker and an itsy bitsy fan club pin.

But that's not all. On Feb. 26, McDonald's will unveil a literal monument of a Quarter Pounder in "one lucky city." It will be bronze and so large that the sesame seeds are 20 times the size of what you'd find on a normal bun, aka the perfect size for King Kong. But where? That hasn't been disclosed, but a massive bronze burger sounds right up there with the best burgers in America.