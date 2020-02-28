free mcdonalds egg mcmuffin
McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Egg McMuffins

February 28, 2020
There’s no catch, either
The Egg McMuffin is iconic to McDonald’s breakfast menu, and on Monday, March 2, you can get one for free. That’s right, a freshly cracked egg on a toasted English muffin topped with real butter, Canadian bacon and melted American cheese is yours for $0.

So, how does this work? Nearly 50 years after the breakfast item's debut on menus, McDonald’s has officially declared March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day, and fans who download the chain’s mobile app can redeem one between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time. That’s it. No catch.

Mickey D’s Egg McMuffin has undoubtedly gained a cult following since Herb Peterson invented it in 1971. The owner-operator of a location in Santa Barbara, California, was attempting to make eggs Benedict but landed on this instead. Herb is also credited with inventing the non-stick rings used to give the eggs their round shape. If you think that's cool, get a load of these origin stories.

