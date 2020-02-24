Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas are coming to the small screen Monday, Feb. 24, for the season 18 debut of NBC’s “The Voice.” To coincide with the kickoff, Lays is launching a sizzling new limited-time-only chip in partnership with the show, and it tastes like hot sauce.

A few years back, Lay’s offered a chip flavored with Tapatio, but this time around, it’s getting the Frank’s RedHot treatment. The beloved grocery store brand uses aged cayenne peppers in its sauce, which rings in around 450 Scoville units. This is incredibly mild in comparison to the world’s hottest hot sauces.



Courtesy of Lay's

Also, as part of the same launch, two limited-edition flavors are coming back. The first is crispy taco, which came to life in 2017 as the a winner of Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” campaign, and the second is wavy fried green tomatoes, which was a runner up in the same contest that year.

Fans of “The Voice” can head to LaysandTheVoice.com through April 17 to play weekly trivia during the show or enter the code found on your bag of chips for a chance to win prizes, like a trip to see a live taping in Los Angeles. Hey girl, extend that trip and get your bucket list looking right by checking off these 50 things to do in California that aren’t Disney or the beach.