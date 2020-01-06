Honey, I shrunk the doughnuts.

Sometimes all you need is something small to kick a craving, so Krispy Kreme is coming in clutch with new Mini Doughnuts in four pocket-sized varieties inspired by the chain’s most popular flavors: original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and strawberry iced with sprinkles.

Walk, don't run, because the petite sweet treats aren't going anywhere any time soon. All four have joined the permanent menu nationwide, available via two- or 16-pack.

Price varies by location and, according to a Krispy Kreme spokesperson, each contains approximately half the calories of one regular-sized doughnut. The Original Glazed Mini has only 90 calories, while its larger counterpart has 190.



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Every Monday in January, you can stop by a participating Krispy Kreme for one free mini doughnut during “happy hour” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To see if your local shop is offering the deal, head to krispykreme.com/promos/minis. KK's Minis are cute and fun, and they'll definitely be easier to dunk in a cup of joe from one of the best coffee chains in America.