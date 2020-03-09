St. Patrick’s Day is almost here and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is turning every single one of its doughnuts green. For a limited time only at shops nationwide, your order will forgo its normal colors for festive frosting, glaze and sprinkles.

From Saturday, March 14 through the actual holiday on Tuesday, March 17, fan favorites like Chocolate Iced, Cake Batter, Strawberry Iced, Oreo Cookies & Kreme and more will feature emerald hues. The green Original Glazed, which we saw last year, is part of the lineup, too.



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Also new this year, Krispy Kreme is debuting a very cute "Leprechaun Trap" doughnut that’s decorated like a pot of gold and features Irish Kreme-flavored filling and leprechaun legs sticking out as if it dove in head first. This variety will be available in limited quantities each day, and only a few guests in each shop will get their hands on one. If you aren't one of the lucky few you can follow the rainbow to the best doughnut in your state.