KFC debuted a new Christmas-themed meal: the Festive Burger. While it’s more of a chicken sandwich than a classic burger (there is no beef), it definitely lives up to its name.

The fried chicken sandwich features an original recipe boneless fillet with all of the classic holiday trimmings. It also includes a hash brown, sage and onion stuffing mayo, cranberry dressing and a slice of cheese on a plain toasted bun.

If you want to try the Festive Burger, you're going to have to hop on a plane. It's only being served in the U.K., where it is available a la carte or as part of a meal with fries and a drink or box meal with a side, fries, a chicken drumstick and a drink.

Similarly in Canada, Boston Pizza launched a new Christmas Pie with seasoned rotisserie turkey, house-made stuffing, rosemary sage cream sauce, Italian cheeses, cranberry sauce and warm turkey gravy served with Toblerone on the side. While the chain does have locations in the U.S. (it’s called Boston’s Pizza here), this item is exclusive to our nation's hat. Better luck next time. On the contrary, you know what's both delicious and accessible? The 101 best pizzas in America.