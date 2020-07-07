Hershey’s has announced a new lineup of Halloween candy to get you ready for the spooky season. There are a total of four new chocolates for the fall holiday, including Reese’s Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat Witch’s Brew, Hershey’s Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Fangs.

The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State

Thanks to Hershey, The Daily Meal was able to taste test the new candies ahead of their launch, and each one hits the nail on the head as far as flavor goes. The Reese’s Franken-Cup is a normal Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, except the bottom half is bright green creme instead of classic chocolate. That candy coating feels softer and smoother in contrast with the milk chocolate.

Kit Kat Witch’s Brew is marshmallow-flavored. It’s also completely encased with green creme instead of chocolate. This one is cool if you like marshmallow, but it has nothing on an original Kit Kat bar.



Taylor Rock/The Daily Meal

The Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses are filled with a bright blood-red strawberry cream, which is completely on-brand with the haunting theme. The filling tastes just like strawberries, and the purple and red bat-print foil is pretty cute too.

Last but not least: Cookies ‘N’ Creme Fangs. It’s the same exact formula as a regular Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme bar, but it’s mini and is in the shape of Dracula’s fangs. It’s in a bar shape, but if you take a few calculated chomps, you can bite off the excess and just leave the teeth, which creates a fun photo opp for kids.

All four of Hershey’s new Halloween candies are available nationwide for a limited time only, along with returning favorites including Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie Miniatures, Hershey’s Glow-In-The-Dark Miniatures Assortment and Hershey’s Monster Milk Chocolate Kisses.

When we were kids, we crossed our fingers for Hershey’s chocolates in our knapsacks on Halloween night, but believe it or not, the company’s confections aren’t the most popular candy in every state.