You may have mastered baking since the bread-making part of quarantine took off, but you don’t need an oven to get in on one of today’s biggest food trends: charcuterie boards. For anyone unfamiliar with the concept, a charcuterie board consists of curated meats and cheeses and garnishes like olives, grapes, jams and crackers or bread. Sure, anyone can put those things on a plate, but it takes a special set of skills to carefully curate the perfect arrangement. Lucky for you, there’s a workshop for that — and you don’t have to leave your home to participate.

Gourmet gift company Harry & David has joined forces with Alice’s Table, which hosts flower arranging workshops nationwide. For the partnership, Alice’s Table founder and CEO Alice Lewis will give step-by-step instructions on how to craft the perfect charcuterie board, answer questions and engage with participants in a live, virtual class.

Tickets for the workshop cost $125 per person, and prior to the event, everyone will receive a special Harry and David kit containing Royal Riviera pears, salamis, cheeses, olives, crackers and more. Spaces are limited, so book while you can. You can also schedule a private event if, say, you want to do a team-building activity at work or get the family together for a night of cheese-filled fun.

