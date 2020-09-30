Why make a gingerbread house when you can just eat gingerbread-flavored ice cream? Halo Top, famous for its better-for-you frozen desserts, just announced it would be bringing back its seasonal Gingerbread House pint for the holiday season.

Fans of the festive flavor can find it in grocery stores for $5.49 a pop starting in October. Yes, even though Halloween and Thanksgiving need to have their time, Christmas is just around the corner.

If you’re new here, it features light gingerbread dairy ice cream, ginger cookie bites and rich swirls of icing. In total, the pint amounts to 360 calories with 19 grams of protein and 31 grams of sugar. In other words, it’s not the unhealthiest “junk food” for you.

