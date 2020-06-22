Buying coffee every day can get super pricey, but there is relief with Panera Bread’s coffee subscription service. The program launched in February, and the monthly $8.99 fee gets you unlimited access to coffee at your local cafe. And now, the chain is waiving the fee all summer long.

From June 22 through Labor Day, new and existing subscribers will receive free hot coffee, iced coffee or hot tea of any size and flavor with unlimited refills every two hours. Both hot and iced coffee offerings include light, dark, decaf and hazelnut. If you don't drink it black, you can add half and half or 2%, skim or non-dairy almond milks.

To get the promotion if you’re not already a subscriber, you’ll need to sign up for the MyPanera loyalty program, and then for the coffee subscription service by Saturday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m. local time. After that, your free coffee deal will expire on Sept. 7.

To redeem it, use any of the ordering methods available at your local spot. This includes curbside pick-up, Rapid Pick-Up, drive-thru and delivery. Delivery is free this month with the code FREEDELIVERY on a minimum $15 purchase.

If you're not getting your coffee delivered, there is no additional purchase necessary. Just swipe your MyPanera Card, enter your phone number or log into your MyPanera account to access your rewards. This one in particular will be under "Daily MyPanera+ Coffee." If you miss the cutoff date or would simply rather not leave your house for coffee, get yourself acquainted with these tips and recipes for coffee at home.