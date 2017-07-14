‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reunites in Burger King Commercial

MTV’s reality series Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012. Some members of the cast have quietly kept in touch since then, but now they have officially reunited to film a commercial for Burger King.

On July 13, Burger King uploaded a video to YouTube showing the coming together of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, and Sammi Giancola (only Ronnie Magro was missing) in honor of its new Chicken Parmesan Sandwich.

“This is what it takes to get us together,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says in the video, which the Asbury Park Press reported was filmed Tuesday at a Burger King in Barnegat, New Jersey (naturally).

Between bites of the sandwich, the old friends update each other on their lives, sharing that some of the cast members have gotten married or had children — while other members see themselves doing these things in the future.

The spot ended with the cast doing their classic fist pumping dance move with the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich in hand.

BFF's Snooki and JWoww shared some shots of the group dinner on Instagram.

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

But this isn't the only reunion: the group is currently filming an official reunion which Sorrentino told Page Six would air later this year. MTV hasn't formally announced the project but the cast has been spotted filming in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park in the last few weeks, reports the Asbury Park Press.