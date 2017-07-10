Australian Grandmother Has the Time of Her Life Smashing Cake for Her 90th Birthday

Ethel Ford, a grandmother from Australia, celebrated a milestone birthday with a cake smash that goes to show that age is just a number.

Photographer Brigitte Godwin, who is Ford’s granddaughter, captured the moment with a photoshoot and shared the photos on Instagram and Facebook, ABC News reported.

For the photoshoot, Ford wore a tiara and tutu to go along with her layered red velvet birthday cake.

In one photo she’s seen adorably posing with her head resting in her hands, and in the next she is seen having a blast destroying the dessert.

“I just thought it'd be fun. She's turning 90. Why not get your hands dirty?” Godwin told ABC News. “I didn't tell her. That's the best part of it.”

Ford began her birthday with breakfast and Champagne before the quick, 15-minute photoshoot.

The Australian grandmother isn’t the only one living life to the fullest — in May, a pair of twins from Brazil celebrated their shared 100th birthday with an adorable photoshoot and matching cakes.