Watermelon Is the Only Fashion-Forward Accessory You Need This Summer

During Fourth of July weekend, social media exploded with a new fashion trend involving your favorite refreshing fruit: watermelon.
To get in on the summer fun, all you need is a slice of watermelon, some carving skills to create dress-shaped pieces, and a photographer-friend to capture fashion at its finest.
People have gotten creative — one Twitter user, Graciela Moreno, transformed herself into a watermelon princess with puffy-sleeves and a drawn-on crown.
Another user, Chaas Toborg, opted for a longer watermelon gown.
And — dare I say — the watermelon dress can even be office-appropriate.
If dresses aren’t your style, take inspiration from Madi Prieto, who tweeted a picture of what could possibly be the very first watermelon RompHim.
To read about nine cool and creative ways to use watermelon, click here.
