Watermelon Is the Only Fashion-Forward Accessory You Need This Summer

During Fourth of July weekend, social media exploded with a new fashion trend involving your favorite refreshing fruit: watermelon.

To get in on the summer fun, all you need is a slice of watermelon, some carving skills to create dress-shaped pieces, and a photographer-friend to capture fashion at its finest.

People have gotten creative — one Twitter user, Graciela Moreno, transformed herself into a watermelon princess with puffy-sleeves and a drawn-on crown.

Another user, Chaas Toborg, opted for a longer watermelon gown.

And — dare I say — the watermelon dress can even be office-appropriate.

I spent part of my day trying on a piece of fruit-- it was a fun whacky challenge 😊#WatermelonDress pic.twitter.com/I6nDCjCVTJ — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) June 29, 2017

If dresses aren’t your style, take inspiration from Madi Prieto, who tweeted a picture of what could possibly be the very first watermelon RompHim.

can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU — madi prieto (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017

To read about nine cool and creative ways to use watermelon, click here.