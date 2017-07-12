watermelon

I am Kulz / Shutterstock

  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Watermelon Is the Only Fashion-Forward Accessory You Need This Summer

By
Editor
If want to change up your look, try a watermelon dress

During Fourth of July weekend, social media exploded with a new fashion trend involving your favorite refreshing fruit: watermelon.

To get in on the summer fun, all you need is a slice of watermelon, some carving skills to create dress-shaped pieces, and a photographer-friend to capture fashion at its finest.

People have gotten creative — one Twitter user, Graciela Moreno, transformed herself into a watermelon princess with puffy-sleeves and a drawn-on crown.

Another user, Chaas Toborg, opted for a longer watermelon gown.

And — dare I say — the watermelon dress can even be office-appropriate.

If dresses aren’t your style, take inspiration from Madi Prieto, who tweeted a picture of what could possibly be the very first watermelon RompHim.

To read about nine cool and creative ways to use watermelon, click here.

Related Links
Yes, You Can Eat Watermelon Seeds — And They’re Actually Good for You!Forget Strawberries: Make Your Frosé With Watermelon
Tags
watermelon
dress
social media
trends
fashion
news