Lay’s Introduces 3 New Chip Flavors in ‘Do Us a Flavor’ Contest

Every year, Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” contest enlists the help of chip fans to bring in the best (and craziest) of flavors. The company has recently announced the three finalists for the competition, and lucky for us, the flavors are inspired by everything bagels, fried green tomatoes, and tacos.

The new flavors — Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese submitted by Lindsay Hoffman, Wavy Fried Green Tomato submitted by Gregory Pope, and Crispy Taco submitted by Ellen Sarem — will be available in stores starting July 30.

But the contest isn’t over yet — from July 24 through October 8, consumers can vote for their favorite flavor on Lays.com; via Twitter and Instagram using “#SweepstakesEntry” with “#VoteEverythingBagel,” “#VoteFriedGreenTomato,” or “#VoteCrispyTaco”; and via Snapchat. The person who submitted the flavor with the highest vote will win a $1 million grand prize.

