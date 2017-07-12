A Golden Cone at McDonald’s Can Get You Free Soft Serve for Life

If you’re a soft serve fan, listen up — McDonald’s is about to make your dreams come true by giving one lucky winner the chance to get all the soft serve you could ever want for the rest of your life.
The soft serve for life contest is being held in honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 16, when the fast-food chain will also be giving away free soft serve.
To enter to win, you need to redeem a free soft serve coupon on the McDonald’s mobile app on July 16 at a participating location, according to the company.
Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. one winner will be chosen randomly to receive the limited edition Golden Arches Cone and win free soft serve for life.
However, as with any contest, there’s a catch: The prize will be awarded in the form of an Arch Card for $312 and a check for $4,680 to equal out to one soft serve cone each week for 50 years.
