Get an Energy High With This ‘Snortable’ Chocolate

If you’re a chocolate lover who’s also in need of some energy, there’s a new product on the market that you might want to try, but instead of eating or drinking it, you snort it.

Coco Loko —branded similarly to but unaffiliated with the alcoholic energy drink Four Loko — is a “snortable” chocolate powder that will give you a boost of energy. According to Legal Lean, the company that created the product, Coco Loko uses raw cacao to promote a “euphoric” experience that can be used to “dance the night away without a crash” and also “help with anxiety and to reduce stress.” Additionally, the chocolate mix includes other energizing ingredients such as ginkgo biloba, taurine, and guarana.

According to Nick Anderson, the founder of Legal Lean, he spotted the trend in Europe and initially thought it was a hoax, The Washington Post reported.

Anderson says that the effects can last between 30 minutes and one hour, giving the user an “energy-drink feeling, like you’re euphoric but also motivated to get things done.”

Since “snortable” chocolate is a relatively new concept, doctors aren’t sure about the health consequences, Dr. Andrew Lane, director of Johns Hopkins Sinus Center, told The Washington Post.

“There’s no data, and as far as I can tell, no one’s studied what happens if you inhale chocolate into your nose,” Lane said. “When I mention it to people, nobody’s ever heard of it.”

One concern Lane mentioned was that it’s not clear how much of each ingredient is absorbed into the nasal mucous membranes. Another concern is the potential for the chocolate mixing with mucus and creating a blockage in the sinuses.

Tins of Coco Loko are typically available for $25 online, though they are currently on sale for $20.

