Domino’s Is Selling Chocolate Pizza in the UK and It Looks Amazing

So far in 2017, Domino’s has launched a wedding registry with pizza packages for every occasion and a “life hacks” feature to help knock a few things off of your to-do list while waiting for your pizza delivery. Now, the pizza chain has revealed its latest menu offering, and it combines both pizza and chocolate.
The Lotta-Chocca Pizza is made with a six-inch dough base and topped with melted milk chocolate, Digital Spy reported.
Based on Twitter reviews, the Lotta-Chocca Pizza has the country’s stamp of approval.
A Domino’s spokesperson told Digital Spy that the Lotta-Chocca Pizza is the “perfect after-dinner treat.”
“It's already proving very popular so we'd suggest that people do try it quickly whilst stocks last, though we'd remind our Domino's super fans that it is a sharing dessert for four, not all for one!”
Unfortunately, anyone who wants to try the chocolate pizza stateside will have to wait, as it’s only offered in the U.K. for now.
To learn how to make Domino’s thin-crust pizza at home, click here.
