Chick-fil-A Is Testing Family-Style Meals for $29

Chick-fil-A is expanding its menu in a way that the whole family can enjoy.

Starting Monday, the fast-food chain will test family-style meals and new sides at three locations: Greensboro, North Carolina; Phoenix; and San Antonio.

According to the press release, family-style entrée offerings include: 12-count Chick-n-Strips, four-count original Chick-fil-A chicken breasts, 30-count Chick-fil-A nuggets, and four-count grilled chicken breasts.

As for the new sides, consumers can select between bacon baked beans, which are kettle-cooked with bacon and brown sugar, and mac and cheese, made with a blend of Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano together.

In addition to treating the whole family for under $30, Chick-fil-A has expanded the menu to offer more options for take-out.

“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals — down to the cutlery caddy that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime,” Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

The fast-food chain says that if the testing goes well in the three cities, it will expand the offerings at locations nationwide.

