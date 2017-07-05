Chef Sean Brock’s Road to Recovery Includes Meditation, Reiki, and Making a Difference in the Restaurant Industry

Sean Brock, an acclaimed chef best known for his work highlighting Southern cuisine, has traded in alcohol for a new lifestyle after spending six weeks in The Meadows, a rehabilitation center in Arizona, earlier this year.

According to The New York Times, Brock was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder from a series of events, including his battle with an autoimmune disease that impacted his eyesight. Counselors told him that the part of his brain that controls behavior and emotion was “frozen.”

“Freeze is the scariest, darkest place you can imagine,” Brock told The New York Times. “The only emotion I knew was anger. I was miserable and angry at the world.”

After treatment and a new perspective, Brock now spends part of each day practicing meditation and reiki, and also attends support groups and therapy.

Brock’s road to recovery has not only impacted personal lifestyle choices, but also his outlook on cooking.

The star chef said that anybody can cook Southern staples like shrimp and grits, but he sees potential for something greater.

“I have this opportunity in front of me,” he said. “If I can inspire people to take better care of themselves in this industry, that will be my greatest contribution.”

In an industry so demanding, it can be easy for personal health — mental and physical — to fall low on the priorities list.

“Suffering is suffering,” Brock said, regardless of what you’re addicted to or codependent on. “You’re suffering, and that’s what gets us into trouble.”

Brock has also joined the board of the Heirloom Foundation, which aims to support people in the restaurant industry struggling with mental health issues.

To read more about Sean Brock, the 2014 American chef of the year, click here.