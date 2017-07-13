Los Angeles

SK Design / Shutterstock

Alton Brown Says This is The Top Food City in America

He spent much of this spring traveling the country on his Eat Your Science tour

Alton Brown has been traveling to different cities in search of the best local eats, and he recently declared the City of Angels to be his favorite over all.

On Instagram, Brown has been documenting his food journey around the city.

One post features rhubarb Aperol spritzers, feta salad, and jeweled crunchy rice from Kismet, a restaurant that sources locally and aims to reimagine “Mideast flavors for current-day California,” according to the restaurant website.

“More evidence that LA is the top food town in America right now,” Brown wrote in the caption.

Next up was guacamole from Salazar, a Sonoran barbecue restaurant, which the TV star said was “worth the wait.”

Brown also shared a photo of his meal at the Thai restaurant Night + Market in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.

“Silver Lake is damn lucky,” Brown said.

