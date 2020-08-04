Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is often a welcome sign off the highway for travelers in need of affordable, good old-fashioned, home-cooked meals. Now, the comfort food restaurant will be offering new menu items and a simplified dinner menu.

So, what's new? In the Home Cooked Classics menu category, diners will find the new Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken, which consists of two chicken breasts dressed in a maple glaze and topped with bacon and melted cheese. This dish will come with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins and a choice of two country sides.

The Down Home Daily Dinners category features a different menu item each day — the Saturday and Sunday options are the new ones. Saturday’s dinner will be Country Fried Pork Chops that come with two hand-breaded crispy pork chops with roasted pan gravy and choice of two country sides. Sunday’s meal will be a Pot Roast Supper of oven-braised beef roast with red potatoes, carrots, onions, celery and tomatoes cooked in a savory beef broth. The daily dinners come with a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Last, but not least, the Cracker Barrel Favorites menu category will now feature Barrel-Cut Sugar Ham. Diners will enjoy an extra-thick cut of bone-in Sugar Ham steak that comes with a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins and three country sides.

There will also be a few updates to recipes diners are already familiar with as well as new options that are under 600 calories and have 15 grams of fat or fewer for those who prefer healthier options.

Curbside, pickup and delivery options are available nationwide for those who prefer to enjoy their favorite Cracker Barrel meals from the comfort of their own kitchens rather than dining out. After all, the flavors may not have changed, but in-house restaurant dining has experienced quite a few changes in the wake of coronavirus.