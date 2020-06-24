Chipotle has been testing a quesadilla for two years — and now it looks like the item may finally be on its way to permanent menus...but there’s a catch. This classic Mexican dish launching in just two markets first, and you can only order it online.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Chipotle is testing its quesadilla as a digital-only product in Cleveland and Indianapolis. If customers want it, they’ll have to order via the app or on the web.

Chipotle has always honored quesadilla orders per the chain’s secret menu. These are made upon request with protein, cheese and veggies pressed between two tortillas on a warmer, just the same as one would go about making this favorite Tex-Mex meal at home.



Taylor Rock/The Daily Meal

This isn't the first appearance of the Chipotle quesadilla. In the past, it was tested in New York City and in Orange County, California. The digital-only availability of this menu item in the Midwest marks yet another phase in the quesadilla's long road to the menu.

Since the pandemic, Chipotle has seen an uptick in digital orders, and will continue to use delivery kitchens and Chipotlanes, drive-thru pick-up lanes where customers can grab orders they placed online. If you're unable to get out of the house or you'd simply rather make your own grub at home, recreate the best of the best with these fast food copycat recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and more.