Select Chipotle restaurants around the country are getting a new option for their burritos. The American-Mexican fast casual food chain has just announced it will trial cilantro-lime cauliflower rice at 55 restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin starting July 1.

The new plant-based option is made with real, grilled cauliflower seasoned with fresh-chopped cilantro, lime juice and salt, prepared in-house every day.



Courtesy of Chipotle

According to a statement from the company, cauliflower rice accounts for 1/3 of all new item requests from customers.

The new option is grain-free and compliant with Keto, Whole30, Paleo, vegan and vegetarian diets with 4 net carbs per serving. You can order it in any dish in place of white or brown rice, though it does cost an additional $2. No Chipotle nearby? No problem. Use cauliflower rice in place of starch in your favorite Mexican dishes to make at home.