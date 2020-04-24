Although health officials maintain that coronavirus is an ongoing threat, some states are in talks to reopen local businesses. Georgia restaurants have been given the green light to serve in-house again, and it’s unknown which, if any, states will follow. Chick-fil-A, on the other hand, has made it clear it will stay closed to dine-in customers.

What Delivery Food America Is Ordering During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Citing safety as a top priority, the chain released a statement saying it would be taking additional time to review its operations and ensure that it has the necessary precautions in place to protect employees and customers before inviting the public back into its dining rooms.

Until then, fans can get their favorite fast food chicken through the drive-thru or by opting for curbside pick-up. Just don't forget to wear your mask. Contactless delivery is available on the Chick-fil-A mobile app too. You could also try your hand at frying your own chicken at home — here’s how.