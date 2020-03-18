Restaurants in America have been shutting their doors to diners to slow the spread of coronavirus, but many are still open for takeout and delivery, including Cheesecake Factory. And if you need a little something sweet, as an added bonus, pick-up orders of $30 or more come with a free slice of cheesecake.

Can Coronavirus Spread Through Food? And Other COVID-19 Food Questions Answered

The promotion is running now through April 16. All orders must be placed on Cheesecake Factory’s website, and you must use the code “FREESLICE” at checkout.

When you go to pick it up, you don’t even have to go inside if you don’t want to. The chain offers curbside pick-up, so when you arrive, someone will run it out to your car.

If Cheesecake Factory isn't in the stars for you tonight, several other chain restaurants and delivery services are helping diners avoid public spaces during the coronavirus outbreak with free delivery and special preparations. Here's the whole list of restaurants offering free delivery.